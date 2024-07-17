King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand

King Charles is reportedly not interested in upstaging Meghan Markle after he launched products mentioned on American Riviera Orchard’s range before her.
In March, the Duchess of Sussex had introduced a strawberry jam, and around the same time, sales for Your Majesty’s own jars of the very same flavor went through the roof.
Just last month, King Charles floated animal care goods as well as a unique flavored wine, right before Meghan Markle was set to bring them in the market.
Although both of them are now based in different countries and enjoy support from separate fanbases, it seemed as if the Monarch was trying to target damage his daughter-in-law’s business.
But, now, royal expert Angela Levin has told GBN that this is not the case.
She said, “I don’t think he would dream to do that, to take it away from her. It’s not in his nature. Apparently she was keen to have a discussion with King Charles.”
“And it’s alleged that Prince Harry held her back. I don’t believe that bit. His Majesty doesn’t have a mobile and you can’t just get through to him,” the commentator pointed.