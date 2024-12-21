Royal

Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy

The Duke of York will not be joining Royal Family for their annual Christmas celebrations

  • December 21, 2024
The Duke of York is reportedly set to miss the Royal Family's traditional Christmas gathering

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have discussed a "best solution" for Prince Andrew, according to a royal commentator.

The Duke of York is reportedly set to miss the Royal Family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham this year.

This decision follows his announcement that he has "ceased all contact" with a businessman accused of being a Chinese spy.

In a statement from Andrew’s office, it was clarified that he ended the association as soon as government concerns were raised. 

The statement also emphasised that the connection was established through "official channels" and no sensitive topics were ever discussed.

The businessman in question has denied allegations of espionage, asserting he has "done nothing wrong or unlawful."

