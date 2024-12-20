Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update

The British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK enjoyed splendid time in Walthamstow on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024

King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update


King Charles and Queen Camilla are spending an impactful day today!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Friday, December 20, the Royal Palace shared a heartwarming video of the 76-year-old British monarch and his 77-year-old wife, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom, who spent their time with local community, refugees, and migrants in Walthamstow.

“A festive showcase of community spirit in Walthamstow!” read the caption.

The post continued to state, “The King and Queen have spent time with local community volunteers, young people, emergency services and faith representatives who support the area.”

It further read, “Waltham Forest describes itself as a Borough of Sanctuary - meaning it values and celebrates the migrants, refugees, and people seeking sanctuary who have settled there.”

The Palace also shared a brief background of Usman Khalid, the owner of Haven Coffee, who was in-charge of refreshments for the day, and revealed that he is a former asylum seeker who now trains refugees to be baristas.

“Everyone was treated to festive tunes sung by A Little Choir of Joy, a children’s choir made up of 5 to 12 year-olds from schools across the borough,” concluded the caption.

This appearance of King Charles comes just after it was revealed that he will continue his cancer treatment into next year. It was also reported that the monarch’s recovery is “moving in a positive direction.”

