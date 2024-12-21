Royal

King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for their final public engagement before their Christmas break

  • December 21, 2024


King Charles has showcased his sense of humor during the final public engagement before his Christmas break.

On Thursday, December 20, the monarch along with Queen Camilla attended a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall to celebrate community cohesion in the borough of east London.

During the engagement, Harvinder Rattan, a Sikh faith representative, asked King Charles how he was doing.

"Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?" he asked.

While smiling ear to ear, King Charles replied "I'm still alive," which made Rattan chuckle.

Moreover, during the visit, Camilla donated 25 toys to Citizens UK to be passed on to children living in asylum hotels, and a donation to a food bank was left on the King’s behalf.

The Royal couple’s latest outing came hours after Buckingham Palace gave huge update on King Charles’ cancer.

“His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year,” they told Sky News.

King Charles has maintained a busy schedule in recent weeks. 

A day earlier, King Charles hosted a traditional pre-Christmas lunch for the extended royal family at Buckingham Palace.

