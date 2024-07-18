Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor discuss kids amid Sofía Vergara claims

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor were compelled to have a serious discussion about starting a family amidst ongoing claims surrounding Joe's divorce from Sofía Vergara.
In an interview with El País in January, the Griselda star had previously stated that Joe's desire to grow their family was the cause of their unexpected divorce.
At that time, Vergara shared, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”
But the most recent update claimed that the Magic Mike star denied Vergar's claims and called them as "simply not true."
“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated," Joe said.
According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE magazine, Joe and Caitlin felt compelled to have a straight talk about "kids conversation" much earlier in their relationship as a result of Sofia's remark.
The insider shared, "Joe and Caitlin have a good partnership.”
A source continued, “The 'kids conversation' has been something that Joe and Caitlin have both had to navigate now because of Sofía's statements, which make it seem like Joe is only in the relationship to have kids and that he is with Caitlin because she's of 'child-bearing years.'”
The tipster revealed, “The El País interview is simply not true,” adding, “Sofía made it seem like it was Joe who turned to her at almost 50 and said let’s have a baby now. They tried at the beginning of their marriage to have children…. It did not happen,”
To note, in July 2023, Vergara and Joe released a joint statement to announce their divorce after 7 years of marriage.
Since then, Vergara has moved on and started a new relationship with orthopaedic physician Justin Saliman, while Joe has moved on with O'Connor.