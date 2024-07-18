Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp ignited the stage alongside renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli with a fiery performance to tribute his late friend and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck.
The special performance was part of Bocelli's three-day concert celebration at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy, marking his 30th anniversary in music.
Depp and Bocelli performed an epic rendition of En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor, a song they originally played together with Beck in 2020.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, donned a black suit and dark sunglasses for the event, while Andrea Bocell opted for a dapper look as he wore a grey suit and bowtie.
To note, Depp had a close bond with Beck, who passed away on January 10, 2023, at the age of 78, due to bacterial meningitis.
The duo had toured together in 2022, and Depp was reportedly by Beck's bedside shortly before his passing.
The star-studded event, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, also featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Will Smith, and Russell Crowe, among others.
Later in event, Johnny Depp also posed for a group photo with Andrea Bocelli, Ed, Russel, Will, and his son Jaden Smith.