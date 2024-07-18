JD Vance officially accepts Republican vice president nomination

Ohio Senator JD Vance officially accepted the Republican nomination for the vice presidency on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
According to CBS News, Vance said in his speech on Wednesday, July 18, “Tonight, Mr. Chairman, I stand here humbled, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to say I officially accept your nomination to be vice president of the United States of America.”
He promised, “To the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and every corner of our nation. I promise you this: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from."
Vance also paid tribute to his grandmother, who raised him in the small town of Ohio while his mother struggled with addiction.
The 39-year-old further added, “President Trump represents America's last best hope to restore what, if lost, may never be found again: a country where a working-class boy, born far from the halls of power, can stand on this stage as the next vice president of the United States of America.”
Additionally, Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, on Monday, July 15, took to social media to announce Vance as his running mate.