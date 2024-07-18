Royal

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message

Kate Middleton takes major step for Earth’s protection

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024


Kate Middleton is currently enjoying a good time with her children during their school holidays, but she just interrupted her vacation to share a special message.

According to Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales has been serving as the appointed patron of the Natural History Museum since 2013.

Now that the historical site has opened brand new gardens within its property realm in South Kensington, she took a moment to appreciate its struggles on Thursday, July 18.

In a note uploaded on Instagram stories, Kate Middleton wrote, “I am supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature.”

“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy,” she added.

Then, the Princess of Wale encouraged her followers to hop by the museum themselves and learn the steps taken to protect nature.

“I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit,” Kate Middleton expressed.

These newly set gardens feature a mix of grassland, wetland, and woodland habitats for guests to explore during opening hours.

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry

King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Royal News

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Meghan Markle faces popularity gap with Princess Kate in US
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
'Royal Family Member' under scrutiny by Trump assassinator prior to attack
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Meghan Markle details complicated relationship with father in cryptic post
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate pal Tyler Perry’s achievement
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Queen Camilla praised as ‘cool cucumber’ during intense showdowns
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles