Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message

Kate Middleton is currently enjoying a good time with her children during their school holidays, but she just interrupted her vacation to share a special message.
According to Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales has been serving as the appointed patron of the Natural History Museum since 2013.
Now that the historical site has opened brand new gardens within its property realm in South Kensington, she took a moment to appreciate its struggles on Thursday, July 18.
In a note uploaded on Instagram stories, Kate Middleton wrote, “I am supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature.”
“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy,” she added.
Then, the Princess of Wale encouraged her followers to hop by the museum themselves and learn the steps taken to protect nature.
“I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit,” Kate Middleton expressed.
These newly set gardens feature a mix of grassland, wetland, and woodland habitats for guests to explore during opening hours.