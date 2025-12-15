Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event  

Duchess Sophie has paid special tribute during a historical commemoration ceremony in Alderney.
Prince Edward’s life partner, who was due to attend the noble event to mark the island’s 80th Homecoming anniversary, finally arrived in Alderney on Monday, December 15th.
For the unversed, Alderney's Homecoming Day is usually celebrated every year on December 15th, when the first families returned five years after the majority of islanders were evacuated ahead of the German Occupation.
The visit of the 60-year-old British Royal Family member underlined both the importance of the occasion and the strong historic bond that exists between Alderney and the British monarchy.
On the day, the Duchess of Edinburgh recalled the debt of gratitude we all owe to the brave souls who never gave up hope that one day they would return to their Island home.
This visit followed Sophie’s launch of a brand-new hub for one of her longtime patronages, The Lighthouse.
On Tuesday, December 09th, the hardest-working Royal member melted hearts as she was pictured helping with Christmas gifts.
It is important to note that the Duchess of Edinburgh initially became the patron of the charity in 2022.