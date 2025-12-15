Royal
Andrew introduces strict drone ban ahead of Sandringham move

The former Duke of York will be moving to Sandringham residence from Royal Lodge next year

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to move to the Sandringham estate from Royal Lodge and is gearing up for the big change with some key precautions.

Ahead of the planned shift, King Charles' brother is increasing the privacy around the site with a new ban, as Hello! reported that the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk will have no drones flying over a farm.

The Sandringham no-fly zone has now been extended to include Marsh Farm in Wolferton, which is two miles west of Sandringham House, where the royal family usually spends Christmas.

It has been reported that Marsh Farm, which is currently a working farm, has been set aside for Andrew when he moves out of Royal Lodge.

The no-fly zone is not an entirely new addition to the estate's security measures. There is currently a year-round no-fly zone in place over a significant part of King Charles' 60-acre estate, including Sandringham House and Anmer Hall to the east, the Prince and Princess of Wales' ten-bedroom country home.

Buckingham Palace has yet to release the official moving date for Andrew; however, royal author Robert Jobson shared that the former prince might move to the Sandringham estate in early 2026.

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham," he noted.

The decision to remove Andrew from his Royal Lodge home, which he moved into in 2004, comes after his fresh links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, prompting King Charles to strip all his royal titles and honours.

