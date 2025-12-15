Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools

WhatsApp is preparing to transform the way users communicate by rolling out a major update packed with creative features

WhatsApp continues to roll out new and advanced updates to enhance the user's experience.

The Meta-owned platform is now preparing to transform the way users communicate by rolling out a major update packed with interactive and creative features.

These enhancements are designed to make messaging, calls and status updates more expressive and engaging.

Chat features:

The messaging platform will now allow users to send a voice or video message right after someone doesn't answer a call that appears directly in the chat.

WhatsApp now allows users in group voice chats to react with emojis while the conversation is on going, so they can easily express emotions without interrupting the discussion.

Online messaging app users can now generate custom images with AI and even turn those images into short animated videos by typing a simple prompt like "animate it," which users can easily send directly in the chat.

Status and Channel features:

WhatsApp's Status feature now includes new stickers that lets users add interactive and customizable stickers to their Status posts along with music lyrics.

Also, users can now add question stickers to their Status, receive private replies securely, manage them in a dedicated section and even share responses anonymously.

Similarly, WhatsApp Channel admins can now add interactive question features to gather feedback from their followers.

It is worth mentioning that all the replies will go directly to the admin privately, ensuing all the interactions remain confidential.

Update availability:

WhatsApp is gradually making these new features available across iOS and Android and in case if you haven't received them yet, make sure to keep your app updated to the latest version.

