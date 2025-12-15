Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen

Kate Middleton has reportedly sparked Queen Camilla's rage with her unexpected fashion choice at a recent royal event.
The future Queen Catherine - stole the spotlight earlier this month as she wore her biggest tiara till date to welcome the Prime Minister of Germany at a State Banquet.
Kate's Oriental Circlet Tiara, which was commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853 and boasts 2,600 diamonds and rubies had left Camilla fuming, per the sources.
King Charles' wife is believed to be under intense pressure as she has been "panicking" about her position in the royal family once Kate becomes the queen.
An insider exclusively told Closer magazine, "By all accounts she was hopping mad that she wore the giant tiara at the banquet last week."
They continued, "she said it was another blatant attempt by Kate to hog the limelight."
The source further claimed Camilla is "no doubt panicked about where she’ll stand in the new scheme of things."
However, "instead of falling into line and respecting Kate she’s chosen to be petty and territorial."
This is not the first tensions between Kate and Camilla have been reported, previously in a bombshell report from Heat magazine insiders spilled that Her Majesty have been upset over The Princess of Wales for her efforts to mend Prince Harry's ties with Royal family.