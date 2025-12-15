Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen

The Princess of Wales fashion choice at historic Royal event leaves Queen Camilla fuming

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton leaves Camilla panicked with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen
Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen

Kate Middleton has reportedly sparked Queen Camilla's rage with her unexpected fashion choice at a recent royal event.

The future Queen Catherine - stole the spotlight earlier this month as she wore her biggest tiara till date to welcome the Prime Minister of Germany at a State Banquet. 

Kate's Oriental Circlet Tiara,  which was commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853 and boasts 2,600 diamonds and rubies had left Camilla fuming, per the sources.

King Charles' wife is believed to be under intense pressure as she has been "panicking" about her position in the royal family once Kate becomes the queen.

An insider exclusively told Closer magazine, "By all accounts she was hopping mad that she wore the giant tiara at the banquet last week."

They continued, "she said it was another blatant attempt by Kate to hog the limelight."

The source further claimed Camilla is "no doubt panicked about where she’ll stand in the new scheme of things."

However, "instead of falling into line and respecting Kate she’s chosen to be petty and territorial."

This is not the first tensions between Kate and Camilla have been reported, previously in a bombshell report from Heat magazine insiders spilled that Her Majesty have been upset over The Princess of Wales for her efforts to mend Prince Harry's ties with Royal family.

King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed

King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed
Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles’ confidential data breach

Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles’ confidential data breach
King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update

King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed

Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed
King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach

King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack in Bondi

Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack in Bondi
King Charles issues heartbreaking statement on ‘terrorist attack’ at Bondi

King Charles issues heartbreaking statement on ‘terrorist attack’ at Bondi
Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor

Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor
King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech

King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech
Andrew’s new move shows he’s unfazed despite latest Epstein photos scandal

Andrew’s new move shows he’s unfazed despite latest Epstein photos scandal
Meghan Markle clarifies plans to see Thomas Markle after surgery

Meghan Markle clarifies plans to see Thomas Markle after surgery

Popular News

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip
Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’

Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’
'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy