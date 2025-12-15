Andrew turns to 'beloved' companion as Sarah Ferguson quits in difficult times

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has created a new problem for royal staff with his bizarre new "obsession".
The former Duke of York - who lost all his royal titles amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, has been finding comfort in his pricey teddy bears, per the sources.
According to the insiders, King Charles' disgraced brother is clinging onto his furry pals to fight loneliness as ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have also distanced themselves from him.
Just a day after a photo of Andrew with Epstein leaked alongside a slew of other high profile figures such as Bill Gates and Donald Trump, the Royal Lodge sources have spilled details into how he is holding up in this difficult period.
Andrew has gotten attached to his teddy bears to the point where he confides in them and doesn't let anyone touch them.
"He’s completely anthropomorphized them, to the point that he’s convinced the move out of Royal Lodge is going to be hard on them because, as he says, it’s their home too," a source told Heat magazine.
They continued, "It really seems like being forced to move has sent him into a full-on meltdown because he keeps telling people the bears won’t cope with the change, it’s like he’s transferring his own emotions onto them, the way a little kid would."
"It might sound pathetic, but he is in a genuinely pathetic place and the bears, along with his late mother’s corgis, are the only companions he feels he can rely on," the insider added.
Andrew is all set to evict Royal Logde and move to a private estate in Sandringham as King Charles has officially ordered him to vacate the residence he leased in 2003 and have been living there since then with Sarah.