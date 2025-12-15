Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Andrew turns to 'beloved' companion as Sarah Ferguson quits in difficult times

Andrew causes headache for Royal staff as he finds 'comfort' in new 'obsession'

  • By Riba Shaikh
Andrew turns to beloved companion as Sarah Ferguson quits in difficult times
Andrew turns to 'beloved' companion as Sarah Ferguson quits in difficult times

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has created a new problem for royal staff with his bizarre new "obsession".

The former Duke of York - who lost all his royal titles amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, has been finding comfort in his pricey teddy bears, per the sources.

According to the insiders, King Charles' disgraced brother is clinging onto his furry pals to fight loneliness as ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have also distanced themselves from him.

Just a day after a photo of Andrew with Epstein leaked alongside a slew of other high profile figures such as Bill Gates and Donald Trump, the Royal Lodge sources have spilled details into how he is holding up in this difficult period.

Andrew has gotten attached to his teddy bears to the point where he confides in them and doesn't let anyone touch them.

"He’s completely anthropomorphized them, to the point that he’s convinced the move out of Royal Lodge is going to be hard on them because, as he says, it’s their home too," a source told Heat magazine.

They continued, "It really seems like being forced to move has sent him into a full-on meltdown because he keeps telling people the bears won’t cope with the change, it’s like he’s transferring his own emotions onto them, the way a little kid would."

"It might sound pathetic, but he is in a genuinely pathetic place and the bears, along with his late mother’s corgis, are the only companions he feels he can rely on," the insider added.

Andrew is all set to evict Royal Logde and move to a private estate in Sandringham as King Charles has officially ordered him to vacate the residence he leased in 2003 and have been living there since then with Sarah.

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Andrew introduces strict drone ban ahead of Sandringham move

Andrew introduces strict drone ban ahead of Sandringham move
Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen

Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen
King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed

King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed
Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles’ confidential data breach

Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles’ confidential data breach
King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update

King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed

Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed
King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach

King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack in Bondi

Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack in Bondi
King Charles issues heartbreaking statement on ‘terrorist attack’ at Bondi

King Charles issues heartbreaking statement on ‘terrorist attack’ at Bondi
Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor

Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor

Popular News

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45

Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45
WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools

WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools