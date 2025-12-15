King Charles' true reaction over Prince Harry's new joke on Royal Family life has come to light.
The Duke of Sussex - who has been living in the US with wife Meghan Markle and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since 2020 recently made yet another candid confession about Royal life.
During his appearance at the British-American Business Council's 65th Christmas Luncheon on Friday, December 5, Harry compared his Royal Family to popular series Downton Abbey's royalty.
In his speech at the luncheon, the 41-year-old Prince had quipped, "People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like [show creator] Julian [Fellowes] Downton Abbey"
He admitted, "Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners [and] marriages to Americans — and the other is a TV show."
Now, a renowned royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested how Harry's cancer-stricken father must have taken the joke.
"This is pretty harmless and actually rather funny. The King won't mind, as it was light-hearted fun and we all love Downton," Fitzwilliams told Daily Express.
Despite claiming that His Majesty would not have cared about the joke from Harry - who occasionally makes such comments about the royal family, the royal expert added that "Their Netflix contract has been altered, he has lost Sentebale, and whereas there is nothing wrong with a bit of humor"
"It's time he did something serious as he used to, when he was a working royal!!," he advised the royal couple.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed their ties with the firm by publicly making shocking revelations about Royal family members on various occasions since leaving the UK after stepping down from their royal duties.