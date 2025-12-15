Royal
King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update

King Charles is set to embark on a tour next year after sharing “good” update regarding cancer.

In 2026, the British monarch will travel more than 15,000 miles on ­foreign tours with wife Queen Camilla.

The royal couple will also visit the US and the Caribbean.

Since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, his travel opportunities have been limited due to the King's need for weekly treatment.

Last week, Charles, 77, revealed his treatment was being reduced during a visit.

A spokesman for the monarch revealed he would be “particularly pleased” that his statement had “done some good.”

In April 2025, he travelled to the US to meet President Donald Trump. Seven months later, in November 2026, he is due to fly to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean for the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.

As per the Commonwealth website, “The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026 will take place from 1–4 November 2026 in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, bringing together Heads of Government, Ministers, and representatives from business, civil society, and youth organisations.”

The statement continued, “Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis.”

This year, Charles travelled to Canada in May Italy in October.

