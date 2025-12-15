Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles' confidential data breach

  By Sidra Khan
In a series of shocking blows to the British Royal Family, an explosive new setback has thrown the palace into chaos.

On Sunday, December 14, the Daily Mail reported a bombshell update, sharing that Russian hackers had breached hundreds of thousands of confidential National Health Services (NHS) records, which may also include the data belonging to King Charles and other members of the Royal Family.

According to the outlet, 169,000 sensitive documents have been leaked on the dark web after a ransomware group took advantage of a bug in NHS software.

In addition to this, the Russian hackers have also reportedly accessed confidential NHS documents from multiple royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, and Clarence House.

While it remains unclear which members of the Royal Family received treatment and for what conditions, the leak has ignited serious concerns about the security of the Royal Household records, which also include the information related to the 77-year-old monarch’s ongoing cancer treatment.

Besides the NHS, the breach of data also affected the BBC and Premier League football clubs.

According to GB News, cybersecurity specialists warned in October that the software could be easily targeted by Russian hackers and that attacks were “highly likely.”

The outlet also noted that Google researchers later said a hacking group called Clop reached out executives at many organisations, claiming to have stolen sensitive data. The group demanded payment to keep the files private, but the information was later leaked online.

Moreover, Barts NHS Health Trust is now taking legal steps to prevent further public release of the data.

