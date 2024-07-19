Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality

The Gemini AI assistant on Android is now more powerful, with a new update allowing it to perform tasks even when the device is locked.
As per Gadget 360, the assistant could previously respond on the lock screen, but completing tasks required invoking Google Assistant
Now, users can set, stop, and snooze alarms, ask general questions, and more without unlocking their devices.
Key features of the update:
Lock screen access:
Users can now interact with Gemini AI by touch or voice command ("Hey Google") even when the screen is off. The command wakes the screen and shows the Gemini AI interface for further instructions.
Expanded functionality:
In addition to alarms, users can set timers, control music, turn on the flashlight, and adjust the volume. The AI assistant now operates more smoothly, eliminating the need to wait for Google Assistant to fulfill commands.
User Settings:
To enable Gemini AI to respond on the lock screen, users must adjust their settings. Go to Gemini > Profile picture > Gemini on lock screen > turn on Responses on lock screen.
Google Assistant integration:
To allow Gemini to use Google Assistant's features on the lock screen, open Gemini > Profile picture or initials > Settings > Google Assistant features > Google Assistant on lock screen > turn on Responses on lock screen.
This update was announced on Gemini's support page and aims to make interacting with the AI assistant more seamless and efficient, even when the device is locked.