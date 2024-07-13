Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking

Elon Musk's X has not made an official announcement regarding the feature rollout

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is working on a downvoting feature aimed at enhancing the ranking of replies.

Although, an official announcement has yet to be made, reports suggest that this feature may resemble a "dislike" button instead of the traditional Reddit-style downvote icon, as per TechCrunch.

Code analysis of the X iOS app has revealed the presence of a button that looks like a broken heart, located next to the familiar heart-shaped "like" button, along with direct mentions of a ''downvote'' function.

This feature was initially tested by the company back in 2021, before Musk's takeover.

Earlier this month, reverse engineer Aaron Perris (@aaronp613 on X) found evidence of the downvoting feature in the app and later discovered additional image files that showcased the button styled as a broken heart, along with more references to the functionality.

The platform had previously trialed both upvote and downvote options for all posts, but recent developments indicate a shift towards allowing downvotes solely on replies.

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Google Photos may introduce 'My Week' feature for sharing weekly highlights
Google and Apple partner to 'simplify photo transfers' across devices
Top 10 least populated countries in world: Find out
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
NASA discovers asteroid with 'Moon' during recent Earth flybys