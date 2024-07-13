Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking

Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is working on a downvoting feature aimed at enhancing the ranking of replies.
Although, an official announcement has yet to be made, reports suggest that this feature may resemble a "dislike" button instead of the traditional Reddit-style downvote icon, as per TechCrunch.
Code analysis of the X iOS app has revealed the presence of a button that looks like a broken heart, located next to the familiar heart-shaped "like" button, along with direct mentions of a ''downvote'' function.
This feature was initially tested by the company back in 2021, before Musk's takeover.
Earlier this month, reverse engineer Aaron Perris (@aaronp613 on X) found evidence of the downvoting feature in the app and later discovered additional image files that showcased the button styled as a broken heart, along with more references to the functionality.
The platform had previously trialed both upvote and downvote options for all posts, but recent developments indicate a shift towards allowing downvotes solely on replies.