Elon Musk delays Tesla's robotaxi launch to October for 'major' design updates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday that the unveiling of the company's robotaxi will be postponed to allow for significant design modifications and to showcase additional features.
The event, initially planned for August, has been rescheduled to October.
Musk revealed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that he requested an important design change to the front of the robotaxi. This delay provides Tesla extra time to highlight some new features.
Although the specific details of the delay were not disclosed, it was reported by Bloomberg News that the event had been pushed back.
Industry insiders suggest that delays in the launch of autonomous vehicles, like Tesla's robotaxi, are expected due to various engineering and regulatory challenges.
In April, Reuters reported that Tesla had decided to cancel its long-promised affordable car and would instead focus on developing self-driving robotaxis based on a small-vehicle platform.
Musk has provided limited information about the robotaxi, mentioning that some will be operated by Tesla, while others could be privately owned and rented out on Tesla's network.
Previously, Musk stated that Tesla aims to mass-produce a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals by 2024, although the company has missed several targets for self-driving vehicle production in the past.