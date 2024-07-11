Google and Apple partner to 'simplify photo transfers' across devices

Google recently announced a new initiative that simplifies transferring data from Google Photos to iCloud Photos.
As per Gadget360, this move is part of a collaboration with Apple, aimed at enhancing data portability.
The new tool, part of Google's data portability initiative Google Takeout, will allow users to transfer media to iCloud Photos without deleting it from Google's library or requiring data downloads.
Google Takeout now supports seamless transfer to iCloud Photos, and the feature will be available to users next week.
The tool uses open-source technology from the Data Transfer Project (DTP). Users can select iCloud Photos as a destination in Google Takeout, choose the data to transfer, and set media visibility permissions.
Transferred photos and videos will appear in a new "Import from Google" album in the Photos app.
If some media are missing, they will be available in a folder in Drive with the same name.
The tool supports JPEG, HEIC, and PNG images, and MP4 and MOV videos. Motion Photos, Live Photos, and Memories are not transferrable.
Users will receive an email confirmation once the transfer is complete.
If iCloud Photos is turned off during the process, only the transferred media will be visible on the Apple device.