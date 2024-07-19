Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation

Microsoft has globally launched its Designer app on Wednesday, July 17, moving it out of preview status.
Available on Android, iOS, and Windows, the app is free for personal Microsoft account holders, as per Gadget 360.
Initially part of Microsoft Edge and the web's Copilot platform, the Designer app now offers expanded features directly on mobile and desktop devices.
Powered by OpenAI's Dall-E model, the app allows users to generate images, social posts, invitations, stickers, wallpapers, avatars, and more.
Users can input text prompts or choose from templates to create images.
While, AI tools like background removal and blurring are also available for editing images.
Free users receive 15 daily credits for image generation, with each image consuming one credit.
However, more complex prompts may require additional credits.
Users seeking additional features can subscribe to Copilot Pro, which includes access to Microsoft Office apps for enhanced productivity.