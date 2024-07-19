Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet tour's schedule has left many European fans in despair!

The disappointment came after the Espresso hitmaker announced her tour's European leg through Instagram on Thursday, July 18.

"Sooooo excited to bring the Short N' Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @RachelChinouriri," captioned the singer on her post.


As per the announcement, the Please Please Please singer will be touring from March 3 to 23 in nine different cities, of which four are in the UK.

Heartbroken fans voiced their devastation through their comments on the post as they went through the schedule.

While one of the fans wrote, "That's not Europe; that's 4 countries," another penned, "She really meant the 'short.'"

The third added, "This is not a European tour, Sabrina!"

"I'm feeling SPAIN without the S," commented the fourth.

However, perhaps the most poignant comment read, "How dare you bring me to tears right now, especially when the tour dates are around my birthday [crying emojis]?"

Kicking off the European leg in Dublin, Carpenter will take over the Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, and Brussels stages, while Amsterdam will mark the tour's final destination.

