Health

FDA reveals shocking dangers of tattoo ink: Find out

Tattoo ink contains millions of dangerous bacteria

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Tattoo ink contains millions of dangerous bacteria
Tattoo ink contains millions of dangerous bacteria

New research by the US Food and Drug Administration revealed that permanent makeup ink and sealed bottles of tattoos contain millions of dangerous and injurious health bacteria.

According to CNN, the corresponding author of the study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, said, “In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks.”

As per the new study, when contaminated tattoo ink is injected deep into the skin, it causes infection and serious injuries.

Moreover, the coauthor of the study, Linda Katz, the director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, explained, “Pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body.”

She further added, “While both tattoos and permanent makeup carry risks if contaminated ink is used, permanent makeup applied around the eye area may pose a higher risk to consumers because microbes could enter the eye and may cause an infection.”

Katz also warned that the systematic spread of the infection and bacteria can cause life-threatening complications, including endocarditis, septic shock, and organ failure, due to the extreme response of the body to an infection.

The researcher highlighted the fact that people with multiple tattoos or large tattoos are at higher risk of contaminated ink, as big tattoos increase the chances of exposure to microorganisms.

Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'

Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78

Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death

‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Health News

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Struggling with sleep? Here are some tips to fix it with your diet
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
WHO reports alarming rise in global measles outbreaks
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Africa launches new ‘cutting-edge’ malaria vaccine
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Are you ignoring the side effects of your daily caffeine intake?
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Which foods are best for boosting brain health?
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever