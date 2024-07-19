FDA reveals shocking dangers of tattoo ink: Find out

New research by the US Food and Drug Administration revealed that permanent makeup ink and sealed bottles of tattoos contain millions of dangerous and injurious health bacteria.
According to CNN, the corresponding author of the study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, said, “In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks.”
As per the new study, when contaminated tattoo ink is injected deep into the skin, it causes infection and serious injuries.
Moreover, the coauthor of the study, Linda Katz, the director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, explained, “Pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body.”
She further added, “While both tattoos and permanent makeup carry risks if contaminated ink is used, permanent makeup applied around the eye area may pose a higher risk to consumers because microbes could enter the eye and may cause an infection.”
Katz also warned that the systematic spread of the infection and bacteria can cause life-threatening complications, including endocarditis, septic shock, and organ failure, due to the extreme response of the body to an infection.
The researcher highlighted the fact that people with multiple tattoos or large tattoos are at higher risk of contaminated ink, as big tattoos increase the chances of exposure to microorganisms.