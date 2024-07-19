Entertainment

Fawad Khan talks struggles of staying away from stardom

Fawad Khan will be next seen in ‘Barzakh’ opposite to Sanam Saeed

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Fawad Khan, who is reportedly making a major comeback in Bollywood film industry, has revealed his concerns about stardom.

During a recent dialogue with Mid Day, the Kapoor and Sons actor shared his wisdom about huge fan followings.

He shared, “Mujhe ghabrahat hoti hai (I feel worried). I sometimes feel I wasn't made for this. And I worry that if I take my stardom seriously, or notice the frills of fame, I will be addicted to it. I consciously stay away from it because aaj hai toh kal nahi.”

Fawad further added, “I don't want to reach a pinnacle and then fall from there because the pain will be unbearable. I'd prefer it to be a light thud. Mujhe craft se ishq karne do. If I take my stardom so seriously, I will stop taking my job seriously. Best to remain unaware of it."

Fawas is currently busy promoting his highly-anticipated drama, Barzakh.

The renowned actor reached the heights of fame after his hit drama Humsafar.

“I have tremendous Godsent luck. I am often told ‘haan thik dikhta hai, itna kya hai?’ (You look okay, what's the big feal?) People assume it's modesty. It's not. I am very realistic. Looks fade and I am grateful to all my fans, female fans,” he explained.

Fawad is reportedly filming a Bollywood movie opposite to Vaani Kapoor.

