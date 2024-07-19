Jimmy Fallon marks major milestone with 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the landmark achievement of The Tonight Show.
Hosting the late-night show on NBC since 2014, Fallon honored the milestone on Thursday, July 18, along with the show's band, The Roots, led by Questlove, reported PEOPLE.
Joining in the celebration were guests Dave Bautista, Shawn Levy, and the Billboard Music Award-winning group Glass Animals.
To celebrate the special episode, the Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host was presented with a cake embellished with The Tonight Show logo, the Manhattan skyline, and his iconic microphone.
Wisely cracking about the accomplishment, Fallon told PEOPLE, "2000 shows! We've conquered quantity; next mountaintop: quality!"
The Tonight Show's whole crew seized the opportunity to create lasting memories of the historic achievements by capturing them on camera.
Kicking off NBC's late-night show with his memorable monologue, the episode then featured Fallon engaging in his fan-favorite "Thank You Notes" segment.
The show then saw a musical celebration of The Roots, after which the band lead, Questlove, told the outlet how being part of The Tonight Show has been an "incredible journey."
"Celebrating our 2000th episode with everyone here is amazing. Being part of The Roots and bringing our music to late-night TV has been an absolute joy, and we're deeply honored to have contributed to the show's enduring legacy," said Questlove.
While Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, expressed, "Reaching our 2000th episode is a testament to the dedication of everyone at The Tonight Show. It's been a wild ride of music."