Entertainment

Tom Sandoval makes surprising change in lawsuit against Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval dropped lawsuit against Ariana Madix and fired his lawyer

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Tom Sandoval makes surprising change in lawsuit against Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval makes surprising change in lawsuit against Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has dropped lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend against Ariana Madix.

The American model revealed that he holds “no ill will” towards his ex-girlfriend against Ariana Madix.

Tom shared that he fired the lawyer who suggested to file the lawsuit.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, he penned, "Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana.”

Tom further penned, "He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it. The words 'New Lawsuit' or 'Suing' were not articulated to me."

The Vanderpump Rules alum admitted that he "should've done more of my due diligence on the matter" before agreeing to it.

"Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team," he continued, "In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed."

Tom looks forward to “moving on” in his life after he “get through this case.”

Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'

Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78

Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death

‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Entertainment News

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Kim Kardashian's son faces 'rare skin disorder'
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Ben Affleck battles 'depression' amid split rumors
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Hardik Pandya verifies divorcing wife Nataša Stanković
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Khloe Kardashian to seek ‘therapy’ for mental well-being?
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Matthew Perry searched for 'friends' on adult site during his last days
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised with ‘severe’ infection: Details
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Shraddha Kapoor ready to marry beau Rahul Mody?
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Joe Jonas announces solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child