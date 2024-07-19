Tom Sandoval makes surprising change in lawsuit against Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has dropped lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend against Ariana Madix.
The American model revealed that he holds “no ill will” towards his ex-girlfriend against Ariana Madix.
Tom shared that he fired the lawyer who suggested to file the lawsuit.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, he penned, "Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana.”
Tom further penned, "He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it. The words 'New Lawsuit' or 'Suing' were not articulated to me."
The Vanderpump Rules alum admitted that he "should've done more of my due diligence on the matter" before agreeing to it.
"Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team," he continued, "In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed."
Tom looks forward to “moving on” in his life after he “get through this case.”