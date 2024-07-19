Hania Aamir's captivating morning look sets internet ablaze: Photo

Hania Aamir spreads some weekend motivation with a morning selfie!
Turning to her Instagram page on Friday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a no-makeup selfie with her 14.4M followers.
In the picture shared the dimple queen had her morning glow and charm on fleek as she lay on her cozy bed posing for the lens of the camera.
She wore a white buttoned down top with her short hair doing the talking while flaunting her bare-faced look to perfection.
The actress in her latest post serenaded fans to the soothing voice of the Hollywood sensation Megan Thee Stallion as her much-loved song Mamushi played in the background of the diva's post.
The Janaan starlet’s new post ignited reactions from her fans and followers alike, who rushed to the comments section.
One wrote, “ Short hair!! dam suits you well.”
“ Pretty lady, “ penned another.
“ Gorgeous as always,” the third gushed.
It is pertinent to mention that Hania’s new post came soon after Ashura, during which she preferred to observe silence.
To note, it is Hania’s goofy yet humorous nature and personality that has left millions of her fans scrolling feeds for hours.
On the work front, Hania Aamir has joined forces with Fahad Mustafa yet again in the much-anticipated comeback serial titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.