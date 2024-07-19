Ayeza Khan shares updates from Colombo, Srilanka

Ayeza Khan is making most of her time with her friends in Colombo, Srilanka as she documents insights from her work-related vacation.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Jaan E Jahan actress dropped a glimpse from her trip featuring the likes of the beautiful beach.
In the picture shared, Khan was seen draped in a striped towel relaxing beside the beach while enjoying a short break from work.
The next picture has the diva’s palm facing upwards with the symbol of the sun which represents Buddhist mythology.
Khan then peeked out from a towel to protect her skin from sunburn wearing her signature sunglasses that covered her eyes from the sharp rays of the sun.
Lastly, the Laapata actress uploaded a breathtaking photo of the serene ocean and the horizon.
To describe her joyous beach vacay, Khan penned a lengthy caption that read, “I swear my foot is not weird like that, the camera angle messed it up. But here is a picture of a short break from work.”
Shortly after Khan’s picture went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop but swoon over her beachy beauty in the comments section of her post.
One in awe of her trip wrote, "Chillin."
“ Looking absolutely beautiful and adorable," the second penned.
“ You have a very unique sense of humour,” another commented.
The fourth effused, “Another day in your favorite glasses.”
The Pyaray Afzal star, who jetted off to Colombo alone for a shoot, appeared merry as she shopped and explored the beauty of the city.
Ayeza Khan is married to actor Danish Taimoor with whom she shares two adorable kids, Hoorain and Rayan.