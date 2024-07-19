Entertainment

Ayeza Khan shares updates from Colombo, Srilanka

  by Web Desk
  July 19, 2024
Ayeza Khan is making most of her time with her friends in Colombo, Srilanka as she documents insights from her work-related vacation.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Jaan E Jahan actress dropped a glimpse from her trip featuring the likes of the beautiful beach.

In the picture shared, Khan was seen draped in a striped towel relaxing beside the beach while enjoying a short break from work.

The next picture has the diva’s palm facing upwards with the symbol of the sun which represents Buddhist mythology.

Khan then peeked out from a towel to protect her skin from sunburn wearing her signature sunglasses that covered her eyes from the sharp rays of the sun. 

Lastly, the Laapata actress uploaded a breathtaking photo of the serene ocean and the horizon.

To describe her joyous beach vacay, Khan penned a lengthy caption that read, “I swear my foot is not weird like that, the camera angle messed it up. But here is a picture of a short break from work.”


Shortly after Khan’s picture went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop but swoon over her beachy beauty in the comments section of her post.

One in awe of her trip wrote, "Chillin." 

“ Looking absolutely beautiful and adorable,"  the second penned.

“ You have a very unique sense of humour,” another commented.

The fourth effused, “Another day in your favorite glasses.”

The Pyaray Afzal star, who jetted off to Colombo alone for a shoot, appeared merry as she shopped and explored the beauty of the city.

Ayeza Khan is married to actor Danish Taimoor with whom she shares two adorable kids, Hoorain and Rayan. 

