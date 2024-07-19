Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden

Cardi B has dropped some major bombshell accusations against Joe Budden.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker left fans reeling after her Twitter space, in which she addressed down Joe Budden’s remarks about her.
On Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist claimed that Joe has been talking about her for “the past two years.”
She said, “Every five or six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single fucking artist with me, bro.”
Cardi believed that Joe is “comparing” her with other female rappers and she does not like being pinned against other women.
Cardi B doesn’t appreciate Budden allegedly pinning her against other rising women rappers.
The Wap singer added, “f you love these (expletive) so much, why are you not talking about their album? You compare females to me that my worst records beat their best records. I don’t give a (expletive) about none of these (expletive).”
“But you really want my album to come out so you can criticize it,” she continued, “Cause every time I drop something you don’t like it. Every single time a (expletive) drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me… What are you talking about?”
Joe predicted in his recent podcast that Cardi won’t be able to release another album in her career.