Ben Affleck battles 'depression' amid split rumors

Jennifer Lopez was a "drama all the time" to Ben Affleck!
As the split rumors of the estranged couple are already making the rounds on the internet, spending their second marriage anniversary and Fourth of July apart has gaslighted the speculation that the Hypnotic star and Lopez might reach their love story's end soon.
"Jennifer was Ben's dream woman," claimed an insider to OK Magazine, adding, "It was drama all the time. He is feeling down about it and is upset and depressed that it didn't work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
The source continued to reveal that the couple's utterly contrasting lifestyles are the reason behind the increased stress in their romance.
“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers,” said the insider.
Further continuing, the source revealed the Atlas actress was trying to make Affleck understand that "being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job."
"She is her brand; she lives and breathes it, while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer's keeping her head up. She doesn't want to be seen as the villain."
Moreover, another source noted that the couple has faced challenges in their relationship due to a lack of quality time together. They aren't consistently aligned, and juggling between work and family commitments "can be a lot for them."
The insider also added that the On the Floor star was "horrified" to find that Affleck had relocated his possessions from their recently listed Beverly Hills mansion.