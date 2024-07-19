Entertainment

Hugh Jackman to work with Shah Rukh Khan?

'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman reveals he would like to work with the King of Bollywood!

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024


Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, but it’s no secret that his fandom extends all the way to Hollywood, and actor Hugh Jackman is the latest addition to the club!

The 58-year-old Baadshah of Bollywood is reportedly at the top of the list of Bollywood actors that the 55-year-old Wolverine star would like to work with.

Jackman was recently featured in a post on Marvel India’s Instagram, in which he was asked to name the one Bollywood actor he wishes to work with.

To this, Jackman responded, “Well, I’ve had a lot of conversations over the years with Shah Rukh Khan. But you never know one day.”

This comes as Jackman is busy promoting his upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, alongside Ryan Reynolds, best known for his portrayal of the titular Deadpool.

The superhero flick, which also features Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen alongside Jackman and Reynolds, is the third instalment in Marvel’s Deadpool franchise. It is slated to release on July 26. 

