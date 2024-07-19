Entertainment

Richard Simmons' death involved 'no foul play': deets inside

Richard Simmons' fitness instructor died on Saturday, July 13

  by Web Desk
  July 19, 2024
Richard Simmons, a fitness icon passed away from natural causes, with sources confirming that no foul play was involved in his death.

According to PEOPLE, the law enforcement source shared, “The LAPD are not pursuing the investigation as if foul play was involved at this point.”

His housekeeper discovered the fitness instructor dead on Saturday, July 13, at his Los Angeles residence after his 76th birthday on July 12.

Simmons reportedly fell in his toilet on Friday night, but he refused to call for assistance even after his maid pushed him to do so, according to TMZ.

He allegedly indicated he felt lightheaded and might see a doctor in the morning, according to the site.

That night, the housekeeper got him into bed, and the next morning, she found his corpse laying next to the bed and at the scene, he was declared deceased.

After learning of Simmons' passing on Saturday, Simmons' brother Lenny suggested that instead of feeling depressed, fans should honour his brother's life.

He told PEOPLE, ""I don’t want people to be sad about my brother," adding, "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help."

“Thus, try not to be depressed. Honour his life," Lenny continued.

To note, the details of funeral and memorial plans have not yet been announced.

