Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz

Jonathan Bailey is reflecting on his Fellow Travelers "experience."
Taking to his official Instagram account on Friday, July 19, the Bridgerton star jotted down his thoughts regarding his role in the Emmy-nominated miniseries.
Overflowing with the nominations' excitement, the actor wrote, "Three Emmy nominations for Fellow Travelers!"
"Playing Tim Laughlin was the experience of a lifetime, and I will carry him with me always. For this experience to be recognized in this way, and alongside ultimate leader @mattbomer and the brilliant @ronnyswaner is truly beyond measure," he further continued as he reflected back on his character and experience.
Acknowledging that this sort of recognition is "rare," The Mercy actor penned, "I’ve grown up savouring the minimal queer television and film on offer whilst battling problematic media and societal criticism of queer life."
He further expressed admiration for numerous award-winning dramatic performances, but sharing screen alongside Matt Bomer and being nominated together was the "sort of progress" that he thinks would have made the "world an easier place to grow up in."
Gratefully and proudly, Bailey thanked TV Academy for the opportunity and concluded the heartfelt post by crediting the entire team of the Fellow Travelers.
Fellow Travelers is an American historical romance political thriller TV miniseries that premiered on October 29, 2023.