Royal

Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare

Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter style turned heads at Wimbledon

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare

Princess Charlotte's evolving style is capturing attention as she transitions from her 'sweet girl' image to a more 'tween vibe.

At the Wimbledon men's final on July 14, the 9-year-old royal made an appearance alongside her mother Kate Middleton and aunt Pippa Middleton.

She was dressed in a polka-dot dress that reminded her mother of one she had worn at the same tournament two years prior, accessorised with pink Ray-Ban sunglasses and a hint of lip gloss.

The Daily Telegraph's Style Director, Bethan Holt, tells PEOPLE, "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe."

Co-founder of Papouelli Nicole Robinson told PEOPLE, "She looked lovely, and we are always thrilled when she wears our shoes."s.

"She has transitioned from a very gorgeous Mary Jane shoe into a ballerina style which is very age-appropriate," Robinson said.

"I think Kate has a really elegant, effortless classic style, and she always looks amazing so you would assume that would filter down to what she chooses to dress her daughter in,”she added.

"The Princess of Wales dresses Charlotte so beautifully. She always looks immaculately turned out, and I'm sure as she gets older that will continue to be the case,” Robinson mentioned, adding of Kate’s styling choices, "She always gets it spot on."

Armie Hammer addresses rumors of Robert Downey Jr. funding his rehab

Armie Hammer addresses rumors of Robert Downey Jr. funding his rehab
Taylor Swift stuns fans with unique tribute to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift stuns fans with unique tribute to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour
Nick Jonas shares proposal photo, thanks Priyanka Chopra for saying yes

Nick Jonas shares proposal photo, thanks Priyanka Chopra for saying yes
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out

Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out

Royal News

Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
King Charles' desperation over Harry after Queen's death laid bare
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Prince Harry thanks key friend for Invictus Games support
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Princess Rajwa blows fans with another pregnancy appearance
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire mansion larger than 75 football fields
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
King Charles’ invaluable present to Prince George on birthday
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message