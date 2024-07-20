Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare

Princess Charlotte's evolving style is capturing attention as she transitions from her 'sweet girl' image to a more 'tween vibe.
At the Wimbledon men's final on July 14, the 9-year-old royal made an appearance alongside her mother Kate Middleton and aunt Pippa Middleton.
She was dressed in a polka-dot dress that reminded her mother of one she had worn at the same tournament two years prior, accessorised with pink Ray-Ban sunglasses and a hint of lip gloss.
The Daily Telegraph's Style Director, Bethan Holt, tells PEOPLE, "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe."
Co-founder of Papouelli Nicole Robinson told PEOPLE, "She looked lovely, and we are always thrilled when she wears our shoes."s.
"She has transitioned from a very gorgeous Mary Jane shoe into a ballerina style which is very age-appropriate," Robinson said.
"I think Kate has a really elegant, effortless classic style, and she always looks amazing so you would assume that would filter down to what she chooses to dress her daughter in,”she added.
"The Princess of Wales dresses Charlotte so beautifully. She always looks immaculately turned out, and I'm sure as she gets older that will continue to be the case,” Robinson mentioned, adding of Kate’s styling choices, "She always gets it spot on."