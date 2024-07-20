Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage

Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster for Summer Olympic Games sneaker campaign has sparked global outrage.
The supermodel has been receiving a lot of hate from anti-Palestine group on social media because she shares Palestinian roots.
Recently, Adidas took down her campaign picture, which sparked even more outrage on social media.
Adidas said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Thursday, “We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologise for any upset or distress caused.”
The statement further read, “As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”
However, netizens are fumed at the sneakers brand for taking down her picture.
A user wrote on X, “Jewish organisations got Bella Hadid cancelled simply because she’s Palestinian. In 1946 ships full of Jewish immigrants landed from Poland and arrived in Palestine.”
On the other hand, Bella has remained silent on the ongoing outrage.