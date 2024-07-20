Entertainment

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce returns to football after PDA-packed summer

Travis Kelce marked his presence on several of Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour stops

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Travis Kelce marked his presence on several of Taylor Swifts international Eras Tour stops
Travis Kelce marked his presence on several of Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour stops

Travis Kelce is back to the field after a "lovely summer" with girlfriend Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has returned to his training camp in Missouri after attending several of the super-hit concerts of his Lover girlfriend packed with romantic escapades.

Kelce, who recently celebrated his second consecutive Super Bowl triumphs, is now back in his football era and focused on the upcoming season.

As per the NFL team's official website, the open practices are scheduled at Missouri Western State University and will begin on Sunday, July 21, and stretch until Thursday, August 15. However, the team's regular season will begin on September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2024 Super Bowl created history by becoming the most-watched telecast in the U.S., drawing in more than 123 million viewers.

Despite being occupied with their hectic schedules, Kelce and Swift are consistently seen as prioritizing each other. Whether it's supporting each other in their careers or vacationing together, the couple continues to set couple goals for fans everywhere.

According to a source, Kelce and the Blank Space singer's relationship is "going strong," with both of them being "very serious about each other."


Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Entertainment News

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
'RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals 'bloody' selfie after DUI arrest
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Aiman Khan restores her soul as the ocean roars: Photos
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Mumbai monsoon: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in heavy rain
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Andrew Garfield Inspired Dafne Keen to keep 'Deadpool' cameo a 'secret'
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Glen Powell honors 1996's 'Twisters' star Bill Paxton on his stand-alone sequel releases
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Mehwish Hayat stands up for women's rights in new post
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage