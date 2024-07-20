Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce returns to football after PDA-packed summer

Travis Kelce is back to the field after a "lovely summer" with girlfriend Taylor Swift!
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has returned to his training camp in Missouri after attending several of the super-hit concerts of his Lover girlfriend packed with romantic escapades.
Kelce, who recently celebrated his second consecutive Super Bowl triumphs, is now back in his football era and focused on the upcoming season.
As per the NFL team's official website, the open practices are scheduled at Missouri Western State University and will begin on Sunday, July 21, and stretch until Thursday, August 15. However, the team's regular season will begin on September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 2024 Super Bowl created history by becoming the most-watched telecast in the U.S., drawing in more than 123 million viewers.
Despite being occupied with their hectic schedules, Kelce and Swift are consistently seen as prioritizing each other. Whether it's supporting each other in their careers or vacationing together, the couple continues to set couple goals for fans everywhere.
According to a source, Kelce and the Blank Space singer's relationship is "going strong," with both of them being "very serious about each other."