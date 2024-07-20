Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights

Saba Qamar wrapped up her day with a late night indulgence at its best.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Digest Writer star could not stop but document her cravings from the night proving it was worth staying up for.
In the pictures shared, Qamar could be seen cutting mangoes late at night in her posh kitchen.
Her short hair and bangs stood out well as she posed for some breathtaking shots from inside the kitchen.
"Midnight cravings got me sneaking into the kitchen for mangoes and candies! Is it just me, or are we all guilty of these late-night snack attacks?" the Lahore Se Aagey actress penned a sweet caption.
The Hindi Medium star's new post amassed reactions from her fans and followers alike as they gushed over her new hairdo and the late night snacks.
One fan showered love, " Uff that Khopra candy."
" Pretty hairstyle suits you," the second penned.
"More attractive and beautiful in late night hours," the third wrote.
The 40-year-old often lights up IG feeds by showing off her lavish abode to 6.1M followers.
Saba Qamar has conquered hearts during the tenure of her career with her indelible acting prowess both on the big and small screen.