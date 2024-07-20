Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out

American rapper Latto has given her two cents on the famous beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
The singer got candid about the healthy competition in the rap industry during a conversation with the Billboard.
“I ain’t going to lie: I liked it! I liked the back-and-forth.I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that. I (expletive) with it,” she explained.
Latto also shared that she believes "people get too in it" when it comes to losers in rap beefs.
"I feel like it’s two (expletive) that’s killing this shit, and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities," the Big Mama crooner noted.
Due to Drake and Lamar's high-profile feud recently, fans were blessed with Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle and Family Matters from Drake.
Latto confessed that both of them are "still the GOAT" for her.
While Kendrick also blessed his fandom with hit tracks Euphoria, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in L.A. and Not Like Us.