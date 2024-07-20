Glen Powell honors 1996's 'Twisters' star Bill Paxton on his stand-alone sequel releases

Glen Powell has honored the late Bill Paxton, who played the lead role in 1996 disaster flick Twister, as its standalone sequel titled Twisters, hits theaters today.
Powell took to social media to share a heartfelt post, featuring a photo of himself alongside Paxton on the set of the 2013 Western Red Wing, and expressed his admiration for the legendary actor, who died in 2017 from a stroke at the age of 61.
Alongside the photo, the Anyone But You actor penned, “As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton.”
“A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats,” he added.
Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, offers a modern-day take on the disaster tale, starring Powell as Tyler Owens, a reckless social media storm chaser.
The standalone sequel cast, also includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, and David Corenswet.
In a touching homage to the original, Paxton's son James Paxton made a cameo appearance in the film as a disgruntled motel guest.
James recently shared that he did the film for his dad, and that it took him time to process being offered the role.
Twisters is now playing in theaters.