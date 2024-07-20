Andrew Garfield Inspired Dafne Keen to keep 'Deadpool' cameo a 'secret'

As the third trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed Dafne Keen reprising her role as X-23 from 2017's Logan, she could no longer stay tight-lipped about it.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keen gushed about the inspiration behind keeping her appearance a secret, and it's none other than Andrew Garfield.
"I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished," she said referring her recent flick The Acolyte.
Keen continued, "I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny."
Keen credited Andrew Garfield, who successfully hid his surprise return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as her inspiration for keeping the secret.
"All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield," she said. "He is the master at this,” she noted.
After landing the role, Keen recalled the moment she received the call from her agent.
"I immediately screamed. I dropped my phone in the bath. I had to put it in rice; it was a whole thing,” she shared.
Dafne Keen admitted to feeling nervous about returning to a role she played eight years earlier as a child. "I was a bit freaked out. I was like, 'I will have forgotten how to play her. She's not in me anymore.'"
"As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed,” she added.
Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit cinemas on July 26.