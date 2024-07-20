Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are channeling Deadpool & Wolverine everywhere and k-pop is no exception!
Reynolds and Jackman, stars of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, have made a cameo appearance in the new music video for K-pop group Stray Kids' track Chk Chk Boom.
The video opens with Jackman, dressed in full Wolverine costume, delivering a weather report for a fictional TV network. He's interrupted by Reynolds, out of costume, who reports on a "mysterious phenomena" happening worldwide.
Footage then cuts to the eight-member group singing and dancing in various locations, showcasing their high-energy performance style and signature choreography.
Later, Reynolds appears in his Deadpool costume, asking, "Any chance that you're looking for an older, less agile member?" - a humorous nod to his character's age and abilities.
Prior to this cameo, Reynolds have showcased his admiration for Stray Kids various times.
Reynolds' love for Stray Kids dated back to 2021 when he praised band member Felix for dressing up as Deadpool on a Korean TV show.
In an interview with Bang Chan later that year, Reynolds gushed about his admiration for Stray Kids. "I'm such a huge fan. Not only do I love what you guys do, but I love how you do it because you do it with joy and you do it with authenticity... I’m super proud that I get to kind of know you now."
Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26.