Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh runs newspaper ad to drop surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made a major announcement in newspaper regarding her surname.
The Hollywood former power couple’s daughter filed an official procedure to change her last name in the month of May.
Shiloh ran an ad in the Los Angeles Times regarding her “Pitt” in her surname. The 18-year old announced that she’s officially changing her name to "Shiloh Jolie” only.
The judge will approve the petition to change someone’s name after the person has published the legal forms in a newspaper for a month, as per the California Law.
Recently, an insider told People exclusively that Brad was extremely upset about the news of his daughter dropping “Pitt” from her name.
The source revealed, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
On the work front, Brad’s upcoming film, F1, about motorsport has recently dropped the first teaser.
F1 is set to release in 2025.