Entertainment

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh runs newspaper ad to drop surname

Shiloh officially dropped ‘Pitt’ in her surname

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024


Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made a major announcement in newspaper regarding her surname.

The Hollywood former power couple’s daughter filed an official procedure to change her last name in the month of May.

Shiloh ran an ad in the Los Angeles Times regarding her “Pitt” in her surname. The 18-year old announced that she’s officially changing her name to "Shiloh Jolie” only.

The judge will approve the petition to change someone’s name after the person has published the legal forms in a newspaper for a month, as per the California Law.

Recently, an insider told People exclusively that Brad was extremely upset about the news of his daughter dropping “Pitt” from her name.

The source revealed, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

On the work front, Brad’s upcoming film, F1, about motorsport has recently dropped the first teaser.

F1 is set to release in 2025.

Armie Hammer addresses rumors of Robert Downey Jr. funding his rehab

Armie Hammer addresses rumors of Robert Downey Jr. funding his rehab
Taylor Swift stuns fans with unique tribute to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift stuns fans with unique tribute to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour
Nick Jonas shares proposal photo, thanks Priyanka Chopra for saying yes

Nick Jonas shares proposal photo, thanks Priyanka Chopra for saying yes
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out

Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out

Entertainment News

Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Singer Ayres Sasaki passed away in tragic death on stage
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Kate Hudson breaks silence on Matthew McConaughey's infamous body odor
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
'Suits' spinoff series 'Suits: LA' gets greenlight at NBC
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Madonna shocks fans with x-rated love life revelation
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Kyle Richards celebrates two years of sobriety with a selfie
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Halle Berry reflects on 'Catwoman's' disappointing box office performance
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Is Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef 'healthy for the culture'? Find out
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Emmy nominations with latest post