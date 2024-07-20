Mumbai monsoon: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in heavy rain

Alia Bhatt was spotted out and about with her baby daughter, Raha, enjoying the rainy season.
In a video shared by a paparazzi, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen braving the rainy season while protecting her daughter from the rains.
As the reel did rounds, Bhatt's die-hard admirers could not stop gushing and praising the mom.
One user wrote, " Wow she is the only mother in this world. Hats off to her."
" Mother's love everything," the second penned.
" Alia does some extra care," another commented.
The baby slept in her mommy's arms, wrapped cozily in a blanket as the mother-daughter duo made their way to the house.
For the day, the doting mommy opted to go simple with her usual hair bun style while acing her mommy duties.
Prior to this on July 16, Ranbir Kapoor, the father of Raha, carried out daddy duties as he paid a visit to his under-construction home in Bandra, Mumbai.
While the Animal star looked his usual best in a full-sleeved T-shirt paired with joggers and baseball cap his beloved daughter exuded adorable vibes in a red panda T-shirt and denim shorts.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who exchanged vows in April 2022 after five years of dating, welcomed a daughter shortly after.