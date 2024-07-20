'RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals 'bloody' selfie after DUI arrest

RHOC star Shannon Beador is opening up about her "traumatic" memory!
The American reality TV star, while conversing exclusively with PEOPLE, revealed the bloody photo of herself that she took back in September 2023 after her DUI arrest.
The TV personality confessed that she could not recall the exact moment when she had taken that selfie but expressed how discovering the snap for the first time left her "shocked."
"That was really traumatic for me," expressed Beador as she talked of the selfie, further adding, "As you can see, I was injured pretty badly, and when I looked at it, it almost felt like I was looking at someone who wasn't me."
She further explained her discomfort with the picture, stating that she neither wanted herself nor anyone else to see her that way.
"I honestly thought I'd never show it to anyone," said Beador, but then decided to share the selfie with her co-star Heather Dubrow in the latest season of RHOC.
Noting how the photo will get out there and circulate online, the reality TV star said, "It was a big step for me to take that."
"When someone Googles my name, probably for the rest of my life, that's what they'll see: my face, covered in blood, from the night that easily marked the lowest point of my entire life. But I wanted to be able to speak of everything that happened," she further noted.
Concluding the interview, the RHOC star stated that she doesn't want sympathy from people or feeling sorry for her. "But I think when you see that picture, you're like, 'Oh, wow, this was bad.' And showing it was the only way anyone would understand that."