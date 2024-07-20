Entertainment

'RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals 'bloody' selfie after DUI arrest

'RHOC's Shannon Beador was arrested on drive under influence charges in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
RHOCs Shannon Beador was arrested on drive under influence charges in September 2023
RHOC's Shannon Beador was arrested on drive under influence charges in September 2023

RHOC star Shannon Beador is opening up about her "traumatic" memory!

The American reality TV star, while conversing exclusively with PEOPLE, revealed the bloody photo of herself that she took back in September 2023 after her DUI arrest. 

The TV personality confessed that she could not recall the exact moment when she had taken that selfie but expressed how discovering the snap for the first time left her "shocked."

"That was really traumatic for me," expressed Beador as she talked of the selfie, further adding, "As you can see, I was injured pretty badly, and when I looked at it, it almost felt like I was looking at someone who wasn't me." 

She further explained her discomfort with the picture, stating that she neither wanted herself nor anyone else to see her that way.

"I honestly thought I'd never show it to anyone," said Beador, but then decided to share the selfie with her co-star Heather Dubrow in the latest season of RHOC.

RHOCs Shannon Beador reveals bloody selfie after DUI arrest

Noting how the photo will get out there and circulate online, the reality TV star said, "It was a big step for me to take that."

"When someone Googles my name, probably for the rest of my life, that's what they'll see: my face, covered in blood, from the night that easily marked the lowest point of my entire life. But I wanted to be able to speak of everything that happened," she further noted.

Concluding the interview, the RHOC star stated that she doesn't want sympathy from people or feeling sorry for her. "But I think when you see that picture, you're like, 'Oh, wow, this was bad.' And showing it was the only way anyone would understand that."

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Entertainment News

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Aiman Khan restores her soul as the ocean roars: Photos
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Mumbai monsoon: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in heavy rain
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce returns to football after PDA-packed summer
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Andrew Garfield Inspired Dafne Keen to keep 'Deadpool' cameo a 'secret'
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Glen Powell honors 1996's 'Twisters' star Bill Paxton on his stand-alone sequel releases
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Mehwish Hayat stands up for women's rights in new post
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage