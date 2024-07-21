Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary: 'Miss you’

Lady Gaga is remembering her friend and music collaborator Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary.
The Bloody Mary singer took to Instagram on Saturday, to pay a heartfelt tribute the legendary jazz singer, who passed away on July 21, 2023, at the age of 96, after bravely battling Alzheimer's disease in his final years.
Gaga shared a touching black-and-white photo of herself with Bennett, taken during the creation of their 2021 collaborative album, Love for Sale.
The image shows Bennett sketching Gaga with a pencil, a moment that brought tears to her eyes, as seen in a 2021 video documenting the process.
Alongside the photo, the Telephone crooner penned a long caption, noting, “It’s been one year since Tony passed away. This picture says it all.”
Gaga went on to share, “I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan—the legacy of jazz music he left—and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony.”
“We’re gonna keep on swingin’. Miss you life is a beautiful thing,” she concluded.
Despite the diagnosis of Alzheimer in 2016, Bennett performed throughout his final years and launched a solo tour in 2019.
Tony Bennett performed for the last time at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga in August 2021.