Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli set stage ablaze with surprise duet in Tuscany: WATCH

Country music icon Shania Twain and Andrea Bocelli rock the stage with their electrifying performance in Lajatico, Italy.
On Friday, July 19, Twain made a surprise appearance at Andrea Bocelli's three-day concert series, leaving crowd in an awe.
The 58-year-old singer joined the classical music legend for a breathtaking duet of her 1998 hit From This Moment On, rebranded as Da Stanotte in Poi for Bocelli's upcoming Duets album.
The sold-out crowd at the Teatro del Silenzio was treated to a magical performance, with Bocelli singing the first verse in Italian before Twain joined in for the chorus in English, accompanied by a full orchestra.
The duet marked the third and final performance of Bocelli's concert event, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, commemorating his 30 years in the music industry.
Twain and Bocelli's collaboration was announced just last week, along with the release of Da Stanotte in Poi as the first single from Duets album.
The album features an impressive lineup of artists, including Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, and more.
The concert event boasted an impressive guest list, including Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Brian May, and Johnny Depp, among others.
Shania Twain and Andrea Bocelli’s performances were filmed for an upcoming concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, set to release this fall.