Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe

Anne Hathaway and her eldest son, Jonathan, stole the show at Taylor Swift's third Eras Tour concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, with their heartwarming gestures.
On July 19, the Idea of You actress graced the Swift’s concert in style, dressed in a blue bustier top, cream linen jacket, and matching trousers.
She was spotted grooving, dancing and singing along to Swift’s hits like Shake It Off and Blank Space.
However, it was her son Jonathan's kind act that won over the hearts of fans. The 8-year-old was seen handing out bags of treats and bottles of water to fellow concertgoers across the barricade, spreading joy.
Hathaway also participated in fan traditions, trading friendship bracelets with others, inspired by Swift's song You're on Your Own, Kid.
After the concert, Hathaway took to Instagram to praise Swift's powerful performance, penning, “Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @taylorswift!! Huge shoutout to the incredible Eras crew!! Best picture-wrap celebration ever (heart with hands emoji) (yellow heart and star eyes emojis).”
Alongside Taylor Swift's electrifying performance, Anne Hathaway and her son Jonathan stole the spotlight with their heartwarming gestures, kindness and generosity.