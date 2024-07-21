Hasan Ali drops a ‘major’ statement on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has shared his views on the anticipated participation of India in the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan in 2025
There has been ongoing debate over India's participation, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a hybrid model where India would play its matches in the UAE or Sri Lanka.
However, no agreement has been reached on this proposal.
Hassan said while talking on a local channel, "If we (Pakistan) are going to India to play, then they should come to Pakistan as well."
He noted that many Indian cricketers have publicly expressed a desire to play in Pakistan, despite the challenges posed by their country's policies and cricket board.
Hassan emphasised that the tournament will proceed in Pakistan even if India opts out.
He stated, "If the Champions Trophy is hosted by Pakistan, it will only be played in Pakistan. If India doesn't want to come, we will play without them."
The player added, "If India doesn't participate, it doesn’t mean cricket has ended."
Moreover, this situation is similar to the events of 2023 when India played its matches in Sri Lanka despite Pakistan being the official host.
The last time India toured Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, the last ICC event hosted by Pakistan.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled to return from February 19 to March 9, following an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan having won the last edition in 2017.