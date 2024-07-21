Sports

Hasan Ali drops a ‘major’ statement on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

The tournament kicks off in Karachi on February 19 and will conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Fast bowler Hasan Ali has shared his views on the anticipated participation of India in the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan in 2025

There has been ongoing debate over India's participation, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a hybrid model where India would play its matches in the UAE or Sri Lanka.

However, no agreement has been reached on this proposal.

Hassan said while talking on a local channel, "If we (Pakistan) are going to India to play, then they should come to Pakistan as well."

He noted that many Indian cricketers have publicly expressed a desire to play in Pakistan, despite the challenges posed by their country's policies and cricket board.

Hassan emphasised that the tournament will proceed in Pakistan even if India opts out.

He stated, "If the Champions Trophy is hosted by Pakistan, it will only be played in Pakistan. If India doesn't want to come, we will play without them."

The player added, "If India doesn't participate, it doesn’t mean cricket has ended."

Moreover, this situation is similar to the events of 2023 when India played its matches in Sri Lanka despite Pakistan being the official host.

The last time India toured Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, the last ICC event hosted by Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to return from February 19 to March 9, following an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan having won the last edition in 2017.

Sports News

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese defeat Women’s National Team in All-Star Game
Andrea Kimi Antonelli shares huge update on joining Mercedes next year
Pakistan to persuade India for T20 series at neutral venue
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of ‘happy days’ with Georgina Rodriguez
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Mark Wood sets new milestone in Test cricket against West Indies
Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza
Neymar welcomes third child after 9 months of his second kid with Bruna Biancardi
CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka