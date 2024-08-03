Entertainment

Maggie Steffens honors late sister-in-law died during 2024 Olympics

  • August 03, 2024
Maggie Steffens has a heartfelt tribute to pay to her late sister-in-law, Lulu Conner, who passed away during the 2024 Paris Olympics!

In the newest Instagram post shared on Saturday, August 3, the three-time gold medalist posted some throwback pictures with her beloved sister-in-law, whom she lost during a trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

“Live like Lu. I love you, always together. Time to fly. Lulu Conner: 08.12.1997-07.24.2024,” the water polo Olympian wrote of Conner, who was the youngest sister of her husband Bobby Conner.



She detailed the setting of each photo through her caption.

“Photo 1: Wedding dress shopping in NYC just me and you, CAN’T WAIT TO BE SISTERS!” Steffens wrote about the first picture where both she and her sister-in-law were captured smiling brightly.

Next followed a Polaroid that featured a girl group, which included friends and family. “Photo 2: Getting ready for Suite 11/11 in San Juan, OFFICIALLY SISTERS!” read the caption.

The final image was a family group photo that was taken while Steffens was leaving for the Olympics. The whole family was sporting U.S.A. T-shirts as in to support her for the upcoming competition.

“Photo 3: One big family of Steffens & Conners & more living like Lu. Super support team during this extremely difficult time,” she concluded the caption.

The Olympian confirmed to the Associate Press on July 28 that Lulu Conner suffered a medical emergency, which ultimately led to her passing.

Blake Lively’s jaw drops after surprising query about Taylor Swift
SZA gives shocking update about her stage performances: DETAILS
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction
Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours