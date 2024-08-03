Maggie Steffens honors late sister-in-law died during 2024 Olympics

Maggie Steffens has a heartfelt tribute to pay to her late sister-in-law, Lulu Conner, who passed away during the 2024 Paris Olympics!
In the newest Instagram post shared on Saturday, August 3, the three-time gold medalist posted some throwback pictures with her beloved sister-in-law, whom she lost during a trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
“Live like Lu. I love you, always together. Time to fly. Lulu Conner: 08.12.1997-07.24.2024,” the water polo Olympian wrote of Conner, who was the youngest sister of her husband Bobby Conner.
She detailed the setting of each photo through her caption.
“Photo 1: Wedding dress shopping in NYC just me and you, CAN’T WAIT TO BE SISTERS!” Steffens wrote about the first picture where both she and her sister-in-law were captured smiling brightly.
Next followed a Polaroid that featured a girl group, which included friends and family. “Photo 2: Getting ready for Suite 11/11 in San Juan, OFFICIALLY SISTERS!” read the caption.
The final image was a family group photo that was taken while Steffens was leaving for the Olympics. The whole family was sporting U.S.A. T-shirts as in to support her for the upcoming competition.
“Photo 3: One big family of Steffens & Conners & more living like Lu. Super support team during this extremely difficult time,” she concluded the caption.
The Olympian confirmed to the Associate Press on July 28 that Lulu Conner suffered a medical emergency, which ultimately led to her passing.