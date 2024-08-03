Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV

Donald Trump has just agreed to Kamala Harris’ challenge for debating their presidential rivalry out, although there’s one condition for this wild event.
Through a message issued in the dark hours of Friday, he accepted meeting the current vice president of America on a Pennsylvania stage for a televised argument.
According to TMZ, this exclusive battle of the mouth will air on Fox News, dated September 4.
But Donald Trump has seemingly bloated with newfound courage after successfully making his then-presidential enemy, Joe Biden, withdraw from the competition.
These two men’s first debate on CNN got the Republican Party democrat handing his nemesis the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”
And to avoid getting stuck in a boring war of words again, he has now conditioned that Kamala Harris sees him in an arena full of a live crowd for their televised conflict.
Donald Trump took a swipe at the Democratic Party’s new leader, saying that she got the top ticket because of a “coup,” making their entire group shift strategies.
He wrote on Truth Social, “I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wesneday, September 4th.”
“The rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE,” no. 45 added.