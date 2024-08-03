World

Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV

Donald Trump sets condition for televised debate with Kamala Harris

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Donald Trump sets condition for televised debate with Kamala Harris
Donald Trump sets condition for televised debate with Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has just agreed to Kamala Harris’ challenge for debating their presidential rivalry out, although there’s one condition for this wild event.

Through a message issued in the dark hours of Friday, he accepted meeting the current vice president of America on a Pennsylvania stage for a televised argument.

According to TMZ, this exclusive battle of the mouth will air on Fox News, dated September 4.

But Donald Trump has seemingly bloated with newfound courage after successfully making his then-presidential enemy, Joe Biden, withdraw from the competition.

These two men’s first debate on CNN got the Republican Party democrat handing his nemesis the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

And to avoid getting stuck in a boring war of words again, he has now conditioned that Kamala Harris sees him in an arena full of a live crowd for their televised conflict.

Donald Trump took a swipe at the Democratic Party’s new leader, saying that she got the top ticket because of a “coup,” making their entire group shift strategies.

He wrote on Truth Social, “I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wesneday, September 4th.”

“The rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE,” no. 45 added.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

World News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris cross swords over presidential debate
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Pakistan's battle against climate change: Policy gaps, programs, challenges
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Graduate Asmaa's texts to BBC unleashed from ruins of Gaza: 'Still alive'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris campaign breaks fundraising records in July
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris officially takes the lead as Democratic presidential nominee